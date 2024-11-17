Left Menu

Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Controversy: Allegations of Political Vendetta

Actress Kasthuri was arrested by Chennai Police for alleged derogatory remarks against the Telugu-speaking community and placed in judicial custody until November 29. She claims her arrest is politically motivated and has been denied bail despite her appeal as a single parent. The case has generated widespread debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST
Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Controversy: Allegations of Political Vendetta
Actress Kasthuri Shankar (Photo/@KasthuriShankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, actress Kasthuri was arrested by the special team of Chennai Police over the weekend, following her purported derogatory comments about the Telugu-speaking community. Kasthuri Shankar was detained at Chintadripet Police Station, where she faced an inquiry lasting more than an hour.

Subsequently, she appeared before the 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, where Justice Regupathy ordered her into judicial custody until November 29. While being escorted to the court, Kasthuri was vocal, chanting 'justice prevail,' and alleged that her detainment was politically motivated.

After her court appearance, she characterized the arrest as 'political vendetta.' Following a complaint from the All India Telugu Federation, led by Dr. CMK Reddy, a case was filed against her under four sections for her November 3 comments at a public event. Despite appealing for bail due to her status as a single parent, the judge dismissed her plea. Kasthuri has been transferred to Central Prison for women in Puzhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024