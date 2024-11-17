Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Controversy: Allegations of Political Vendetta

In a dramatic turn of events, actress Kasthuri was arrested by the special team of Chennai Police over the weekend, following her purported derogatory comments about the Telugu-speaking community. Kasthuri Shankar was detained at Chintadripet Police Station, where she faced an inquiry lasting more than an hour.

Subsequently, she appeared before the 5th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, where Justice Regupathy ordered her into judicial custody until November 29. While being escorted to the court, Kasthuri was vocal, chanting 'justice prevail,' and alleged that her detainment was politically motivated.

After her court appearance, she characterized the arrest as 'political vendetta.' Following a complaint from the All India Telugu Federation, led by Dr. CMK Reddy, a case was filed against her under four sections for her November 3 comments at a public event. Despite appealing for bail due to her status as a single parent, the judge dismissed her plea. Kasthuri has been transferred to Central Prison for women in Puzhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)