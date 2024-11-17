Left Menu

India-US Educational Ties Strengthen: JHU Eyes Indian Campus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the establishment of a Johns Hopkins University offshore campus in India with JHU's 12-member delegation led by President Ronald J Daniels. The meeting emphasized collaboration in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship between Indian HEIs and the prestigious US university, underlining India's education sector transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:06 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan meets delegation from Johns Hopkins University (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in a significant dialogue with a delegation from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Sunday to explore the feasibility of establishing an offshore campus of the US university in India. The JHU delegation, led by President Ronald J Daniels, included members from the Gupta Klinsky India Institute (GKII), a JHU entity focused on strengthening ties with Indian partners through education, research, policy, and practice.

The discussions prioritized enhancing academic and research collaborations between JHU, a renowned research institution in Baltimore, and premier Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). In a statement, Pradhan accentuated the potential for such collaborations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship among students from both nations, aligning with India's goals outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which seeks to advance the nation's education sector.

Accompanied by Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy and other senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs, Pradhan acknowledged JHU's commitment to fostering strong partnerships with Indian HEIs. The visiting JHU team, comprising distinguished academicians and administrators, intends to fortify knowledge exchange, emphasizing dual and joint degree programs, student and faculty mobility, and research partnerships in emerging fields such as data science, AI, and innovative technologies. The ministry highlighted the strategic importance of Daniels' visit, noting the growing influence of India-US educational cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

