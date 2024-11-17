Delhi Police Rescue Abducted Infant on Train in Daring Operation

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police successfully rescued a 45-day-old infant who was abducted from Safdarjung Hospital in the nation's capital. The operation concluded with the arrest of a couple aboard the Sadbhavana Express train at Shahjahanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, officials stated.

Additional DCP South West Delhi, Akansha Yadav, revealed that the police responded to a PCR call received on November 15 at around 3 pm about the child's abduction. After reviewing CCTV footage, authorities determined that the suspects boarded the train at Anand Vihar railway station. Leveraging the resources of Railway police, GRPF, RPF, and Delhi Police, a comprehensive search operation ensued. Despite the suspects having completely altered their appearance, they were apprehended at Shahjahanpur, allowing for the safe recovery of the child, Yadav reported to ANI.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the couple's motive and method of abduction. The suspects have been identified as Maahi Singh, 24, and Rohit Kumar, 32. Police disclosed that Maahi Singh has prior work experience in various spas across Gujarat and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)