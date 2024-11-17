Gujarat Unveils Major Road Expansion for Smoother Travel
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has announced an 'Ease of Transportation' plan to tackle traffic issues by widening key roads. The project, costing Rs 2,995.32 crore, covers over 813 km state-wide. This initiative, alongside new development projects, underlines Gujarat's commitment to being a development role model.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to alleviate increasing traffic congestion tied to ongoing development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has rolled out an 'Ease of Transportation' initiative.
This plan focuses on road widening to enhance travel safety and efficiency. According to an official statement, the strategy entails an extensive expansion of road networks across the state, with significant financial backing.
In total, Rs 2,995.32 crore has been committed to the expansion of 61 roads, spanning 813.75 km, with various width upgrades, including four-lane expansions. Concurrently, the Chief Minister marked the inception of 184 new development projects in Dhandhuka, valuing Rs 246.31 crore, further affirming Gujarat's dedication to becoming a development benchmark in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 30.70 Crore
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Unveils Rs 122 Crore Development Projects in Savarkundla
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui on tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
Modi Unveils Over 12K Crore in Development Projects in Bihar
Gujarat Unveils 184 Development Projects in Dhandhuka