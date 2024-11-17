Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Major Road Expansion for Smoother Travel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has announced an 'Ease of Transportation' plan to tackle traffic issues by widening key roads. The project, costing Rs 2,995.32 crore, covers over 813 km state-wide. This initiative, alongside new development projects, underlines Gujarat's commitment to being a development role model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:05 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to alleviate increasing traffic congestion tied to ongoing development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has rolled out an 'Ease of Transportation' initiative.

This plan focuses on road widening to enhance travel safety and efficiency. According to an official statement, the strategy entails an extensive expansion of road networks across the state, with significant financial backing.

In total, Rs 2,995.32 crore has been committed to the expansion of 61 roads, spanning 813.75 km, with various width upgrades, including four-lane expansions. Concurrently, the Chief Minister marked the inception of 184 new development projects in Dhandhuka, valuing Rs 246.31 crore, further affirming Gujarat's dedication to becoming a development benchmark in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

