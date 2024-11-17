Gujarat Unveils Major Road Expansion for Smoother Travel

In a bid to alleviate increasing traffic congestion tied to ongoing development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has rolled out an 'Ease of Transportation' initiative.

This plan focuses on road widening to enhance travel safety and efficiency. According to an official statement, the strategy entails an extensive expansion of road networks across the state, with significant financial backing.

In total, Rs 2,995.32 crore has been committed to the expansion of 61 roads, spanning 813.75 km, with various width upgrades, including four-lane expansions. Concurrently, the Chief Minister marked the inception of 184 new development projects in Dhandhuka, valuing Rs 246.31 crore, further affirming Gujarat's dedication to becoming a development benchmark in India.

