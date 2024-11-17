Left Menu

Power Crisis in Ukraine: Aftermath of Russia's Air Strikes

All Ukrainian regions face temporary power restrictions due to Russia's massive air strike on the energy system. Ukrenergo announced outages from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. as repairs are underway. The attack damaged critical infrastructure across various regions, impacting the military-industrial complex.

From Monday, all regions of Ukraine will encounter temporary power restrictions following a significant air strike by Russia on their energy infrastructure, according to the national grid operator.

In the largest aerial assault on Ukraine in nearly three months, Russia's Sunday attacks resulted in seven fatalities and further compromised the country's damaged energy system. Ukrenergo has announced that temporary power cut-offs will occur from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., while workers are engaged in prompt repairs.

Authorities confirmed that the strike caused damage to critical infrastructure and power outages in regions ranging from Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv in the west to Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. Evaluating the full extent of the damage is challenging due to limited information on strike impacts and the current state of the energy grid, earlier targeted by Russia. The Russian defense ministry stated it targeted energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

