Left Menu

Mega Event to Celebrate Two Years of Congress Leadership in Bilaspur

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans a grand celebration on December 11 to mark two years in power. The event at Kahlur Sports Complex, Bilaspur, will focus on development initiatives and witness attendance from over 25,000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:28 IST
Mega Event to Celebrate Two Years of Congress Leadership in Bilaspur
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement on Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that the Himachal Pradesh state government will host a grand event to commemorate the Congress government's two-year tenure. Scheduled for December 11 at the Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur, the celebration is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees, underlining the government's developmental achievements.

The decision was made during a high-profile meeting with several key figures, including Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and former Minister Ram Lal Thakur. Discussions centered on ongoing and future developmental projects for the Bilaspur district, with leaders pledging that the upcoming event will be historic in scope and significance.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to Bilaspur's comprehensive development, highlighting the importance of the proposed Beri-Dadola Bridge. Leaders noted the construction's potential impact on Bilaspur Sadar, Jhanduta, and Ghumarwin constituencies. Additionally, discussions included demands for granting Nagar Panchayat status to Swarghat and Jhanduta, demonstrating the focus on urban and infrastructural development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024