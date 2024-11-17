Mega Event to Celebrate Two Years of Congress Leadership in Bilaspur
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans a grand celebration on December 11 to mark two years in power. The event at Kahlur Sports Complex, Bilaspur, will focus on development initiatives and witness attendance from over 25,000 people.
In a major announcement on Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that the Himachal Pradesh state government will host a grand event to commemorate the Congress government's two-year tenure. Scheduled for December 11 at the Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur, the celebration is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees, underlining the government's developmental achievements.
The decision was made during a high-profile meeting with several key figures, including Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and former Minister Ram Lal Thakur. Discussions centered on ongoing and future developmental projects for the Bilaspur district, with leaders pledging that the upcoming event will be historic in scope and significance.
The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to Bilaspur's comprehensive development, highlighting the importance of the proposed Beri-Dadola Bridge. Leaders noted the construction's potential impact on Bilaspur Sadar, Jhanduta, and Ghumarwin constituencies. Additionally, discussions included demands for granting Nagar Panchayat status to Swarghat and Jhanduta, demonstrating the focus on urban and infrastructural development in the region.
