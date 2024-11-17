Delhi Assembly Election: A Modern-Day 'Dharma-Yuddha' Unfolds

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday equated the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi to the legendary 'Dharma-yuddha' between the Pandavas and Kauravas from the epic Mahabharata. Kejriwal suggested that, like the Pandavas who had Lord Krishna on their side, AAP has divine support against the resource-rich BJP.

Referring to AAP's recent victory in the Delhi mayoral election, where AAP councilor Mahesh Khinchi clinched the first Dalit Mayor position by a narrow margin, Kejriwal claimed it signified a promising outcome for the Assembly election. He highlighted BJP's surprise and subsequent fury as their mayoral candidate, Kishan Lal, lost despite presumed strength.

Amidst this political backdrop, AAP faces internal challenges with senior leader Kailash Gahlot resigning over a perceived shift from its founding principles. In contrast, ex-BJP MLA Anil Jha joined AAP, praising its social justice efforts under Kejriwal and criticizing BJP and Congress for neglecting the Purvanchal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)