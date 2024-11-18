Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.31 Crore in Major Operation

In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles, collaborating with Manipur Police, intercepted 578 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.31 crore on the international market. The operation took place on Sunday within Manipur's Senapati district, as confirmed by officials.

This joint effort was meticulously executed on NH-02, between Tadubi and Mao Gate, following reliable intelligence reports. The authorities successfully intercepted the illegal substance at Marty's Park, Mao Gate, as per a statement from HQ IGAR (East).

The confiscated heroin, along with the vehicle used and the suspects, were surrendered to Mao Police Station for comprehensive investigation. This successful operation highlights the effective strategic collaboration between the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)