Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.31 Crore in Major Operation

A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the seizure of 578 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.31 crore. Conducted on NH-02 in Manipur's Senapati district, the operation was based on credible intelligence. The contraband and individuals involved were handed over for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:42 IST
Accused arrested with drug contraband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles, collaborating with Manipur Police, intercepted 578 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.31 crore on the international market. The operation took place on Sunday within Manipur's Senapati district, as confirmed by officials.

This joint effort was meticulously executed on NH-02, between Tadubi and Mao Gate, following reliable intelligence reports. The authorities successfully intercepted the illegal substance at Marty's Park, Mao Gate, as per a statement from HQ IGAR (East).

The confiscated heroin, along with the vehicle used and the suspects, were surrendered to Mao Police Station for comprehensive investigation. This successful operation highlights the effective strategic collaboration between the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

