Smog Strangles Mumbai and Delhi: AQI Levels Soar, Classes Halted
Mumbai and Delhi are battling severe air quality issues. Mumbai's AQI hit moderate to poor levels, while Delhi's AQI reached 'severe plus' at 483, prompting digital learning expansions. Officials advise caution, urging residents to reduce exertion due to worsening health risks from the toxic environment.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai was blanketed by a notable smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels registered at 147, marking a moderately polluted Monday morning. Bandra Kurla Complex reported an AQI of 153, while Shastri Garden Worli saw a data point at 225, categorizing it as 'poor', according to SAFAR data.
Delving deeper, areas like Chembur and Sewri displayed concerning figures, with AQIs at 158 and 195 respectively. SAFAR emphasized the sensitivity of the air quality, advising citizens to limit strenuous activities as respiratory issues such as coughing and breathing difficulties could arise. CPCB confirmed that Sunday's AQI averaged 179 citywide.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated severely, with AQI levels soaring to 'severe plus' at 483. Dense smog covered the city, disrupting visibility. Compounding the crisis, toxins manifested as foam in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, sparking respiratory complaints. Despite low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport continue unaffected. Amid these conditions, Delhi has shifted all school classes to online modes excluding those in 10th and 12th grades, following GRAP-4 imposition. The Environment Minister is set to consult on further measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- AQI
- smog
- air quality
- SAFAR
- CPCB
- GRAP-4
- online classes
- health risks
ALSO READ
Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern
Targeted Actions Underway as GRAP Strengthens Air Quality Measures in NCR
Delhi Choked: Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Minister Blames Political Inaction
Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Mark