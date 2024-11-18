Left Menu

Smog Strangles Mumbai and Delhi: AQI Levels Soar, Classes Halted

Mumbai and Delhi are battling severe air quality issues. Mumbai's AQI hit moderate to poor levels, while Delhi's AQI reached 'severe plus' at 483, prompting digital learning expansions. Officials advise caution, urging residents to reduce exertion due to worsening health risks from the toxic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:49 IST
Smog Strangles Mumbai and Delhi: AQI Levels Soar, Classes Halted
Visual from Bandra-Kulra Complex (BKC) in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was blanketed by a notable smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels registered at 147, marking a moderately polluted Monday morning. Bandra Kurla Complex reported an AQI of 153, while Shastri Garden Worli saw a data point at 225, categorizing it as 'poor', according to SAFAR data.

Delving deeper, areas like Chembur and Sewri displayed concerning figures, with AQIs at 158 and 195 respectively. SAFAR emphasized the sensitivity of the air quality, advising citizens to limit strenuous activities as respiratory issues such as coughing and breathing difficulties could arise. CPCB confirmed that Sunday's AQI averaged 179 citywide.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated severely, with AQI levels soaring to 'severe plus' at 483. Dense smog covered the city, disrupting visibility. Compounding the crisis, toxins manifested as foam in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, sparking respiratory complaints. Despite low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport continue unaffected. Amid these conditions, Delhi has shifted all school classes to online modes excluding those in 10th and 12th grades, following GRAP-4 imposition. The Environment Minister is set to consult on further measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024