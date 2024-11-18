Smog Strangles Mumbai and Delhi: AQI Levels Soar, Classes Halted

Mumbai was blanketed by a notable smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels registered at 147, marking a moderately polluted Monday morning. Bandra Kurla Complex reported an AQI of 153, while Shastri Garden Worli saw a data point at 225, categorizing it as 'poor', according to SAFAR data.

Delving deeper, areas like Chembur and Sewri displayed concerning figures, with AQIs at 158 and 195 respectively. SAFAR emphasized the sensitivity of the air quality, advising citizens to limit strenuous activities as respiratory issues such as coughing and breathing difficulties could arise. CPCB confirmed that Sunday's AQI averaged 179 citywide.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated severely, with AQI levels soaring to 'severe plus' at 483. Dense smog covered the city, disrupting visibility. Compounding the crisis, toxins manifested as foam in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, sparking respiratory complaints. Despite low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport continue unaffected. Amid these conditions, Delhi has shifted all school classes to online modes excluding those in 10th and 12th grades, following GRAP-4 imposition. The Environment Minister is set to consult on further measures.

