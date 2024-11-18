Left Menu

TTD Trust Board Convenes Amid Prasadam Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, under new Chairman BR Naidu, held its inaugural meeting. Focused on 80 agenda items, it comes amid controversy over substandard ingredients in Tirupati Prasadam, leading to a Supreme Court-led Special Investigation Team inquiry.

The newly formed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board held its first official meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday. Presided over by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, the meeting's agenda encompassed 80 items, with Naidu slated to announce pivotal decisions later in the day. Notably, some members participated virtually.

Recently appointed as the 54th chairman of the TTD Board, Naidu took his oath earlier this month at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple. The oath ceremony, administered by TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, was followed by Naidu's religious visit to Varaha Swamy and Lord Venkateswara. Priests bestowed blessings with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, as Naidu vowed to serve with dedication and selflessness. His appointment arrives amid a controversy instigated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in Tirupati laddus.

Following these claims, the Supreme Court intervened on October 4, forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore allegations of animal fat usage in the laddus. The court underscored the global devotional sentiments linked to the Tirumala prasadam, cautioning against political exploitation. The independent SIT will comprise members from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Andhra Pradesh police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with the CBI director overseeing the team, replacing the state-appointed investigation unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

