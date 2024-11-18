Left Menu

Spicing Up Sustainability: The National Spice Conference 2024

The World Spice Organisation hosted the 3rd National Spice Conference 2024 in Ahmedabad, with over 400 delegates, including 150 farmers. The focus was on sustainable spice supply chains, quality assurance, and market access for farmer producer organizations. Industry leaders discussed strategies for enhancing spice production and ensuring global compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:56 IST
The 3rd National Spice Conference 2024, conducted by the World Spice Organisation, concluded successfully in Ahmedabad. With participation from over 400 delegates, the event revolved around the theme 'Sustainable Spices Supply Chain – Way Forward,' addressing the vital need for sustainable practices in the spice industry.

In attendance were key regulatory bodies such as FSSAI, the Spice Board, and industry experts who discussed strategies to boost spice production, maintain quality, and align with international safety standards. A focus was also placed on enabling market access for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and introducing innovative technologies.

Secretary of the Spices Board, Ms. P Hemalatha IAS, emphasized the sector's potential to meet global demand and highlighted the challenges of adhering to stringent international regulations. Chairman of the World Spice Organisation, Mr. Ramkumar Menon, reiterated the conference's goal of fostering innovation and sustainability for the benefit of farmers and the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

