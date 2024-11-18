Spicing Up Sustainability: The National Spice Conference 2024

The 3rd National Spice Conference 2024, conducted by the World Spice Organisation, concluded successfully in Ahmedabad. With participation from over 400 delegates, the event revolved around the theme 'Sustainable Spices Supply Chain – Way Forward,' addressing the vital need for sustainable practices in the spice industry.

In attendance were key regulatory bodies such as FSSAI, the Spice Board, and industry experts who discussed strategies to boost spice production, maintain quality, and align with international safety standards. A focus was also placed on enabling market access for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and introducing innovative technologies.

Secretary of the Spices Board, Ms. P Hemalatha IAS, emphasized the sector's potential to meet global demand and highlighted the challenges of adhering to stringent international regulations. Chairman of the World Spice Organisation, Mr. Ramkumar Menon, reiterated the conference's goal of fostering innovation and sustainability for the benefit of farmers and the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)