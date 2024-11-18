Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Escalates: Emergency Measures and Flight Diversions

As Delhi faces deteriorating air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai criticizes negligent department officials for missing a crucial meeting on pollution control measures. Flight operations were affected due to smog. An emergency action plan has been imposed to tackle the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:01 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi has worsened, prompting Environment Minister Gopal Rai to criticize the negligence of senior department officials. A crucial meeting to implement GRAP IV was delayed, as no senior officials attended.

Minister Rai expressed disappointment, stating that neither the Transport Commissioner nor other key department heads were present. A new meeting has been scheduled for later in the day, with notices sent to relevant leaders to address the urgent situation.

In related events, adverse weather and low visibility prompted the diversion of eleven flights scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The diversions complied with the 'Captain Minima' standards, ensuring safe landing conditions under challenging circumstances.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory warning passengers about potential flight disruptions, despite 'Low Visibility Procedures' being in place. The city's air quality index reached alarming 'severe plus' levels, with some areas recording AQI readings as high as 500.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enacted the Stage-IV Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The plan includes stringent measures such as restricting truck entry, except for essential goods and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

