Russia's Uranium Export Strategy: Excluding the U.S.

In an exclusive statement this Monday, Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, announced that it plans to continue shipping uranium to all of its international partners, minus the United States, according to information released by the TASS news agency.

This development follows Friday's announcement from Russia about a temporary hold on exporting enriched uranium to the U.S. Washington's earlier decision to ban Russian uranium imports, legally formalized earlier this year, prompted this countermeasure.

Despite being the sixth largest producer globally, with command over 44% of the world's uranium enrichment capabilities, Russia’s action signifies deepening geopolitical divides affecting critical resource distributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)