Delhi's Civic Revamp: MCD Sets December 2024 Deadline for MLA-LAD Projects

Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj held a pivotal meeting with MCD officials to expedite MLA-LAD funded projects, emphasizing transparency and accountability. Key projects include road construction, drain coverage, and lighting installations. The meeting underscored a December 2024 deadline, with AAP committed to enhancing Delhi's civic amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:34 IST
Visuals of the meeting of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor with MCD officials (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance civic amenities, Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj conducted the first review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The meeting aimed to fast-track projects funded by the MLA-LAD scheme, ensuring they align with principles of transparency and accountability, according to an official press release.

The Mayor set a firm deadline for the completion of all projects across the 12 municipal zones by the first week of December 2024. He emphasized the necessity for daily supervision of the progress and insisted on comprehensive status reports. Discussions encompassed diverse projects like road and street construction, drainage coverage, streetlight installations, and park boundary walls.

The MCD officials provided detailed reports on current and pending works within their zones. Mayor Kumar stressed that immediate action must be taken to issue work orders for outstanding projects, with an expectation for all stalled works to commence before December. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Bhardwaj reiterated the AAP government's dedication to furnishing better civic services, with a focus on making Delhi clean, beautiful, and pollution-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

