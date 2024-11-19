Jairam Thakur Slams Sukhu Government Over State Mismanagement
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur accused the Congress-led government of mismanagement, leading to financial setbacks and dissatisfaction among stakeholders. Thakur highlighted the neglect of court orders and potential asset auctions, pointing to a broader financial crisis under the Sukhwinder Sukhu administration.
- Country:
- India
Jairam Thakur, the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and a prominent BJP leader, has launched a scathing critique of the current Congress government led by Sukhwinder Sukhu. His critique follows a Himachal Pradesh High Court order mandating the attachment of Himachal Bhavan in Delhi due to unpaid electricity bills.
In a statement to ANI, Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government's policies have led to the state's deterioration, particularly affecting potential investments in the hydroelectric sector. He noted that both local and international stakeholders, including companies like SJVN, NTPC, and NHPC, express dissatisfaction with the government's approach.
Thakur decried the administration's negligence concerning significant judicial orders, emphasizing a decision regarding the Seli Hydroelectric Plant. He warned of the potential auction of state assets such as Himachal Bhavan and expressed concern over the deepening financial crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MTNL's Financial Crisis: A Sovereign Guarantee in Action
Karnataka's Financial Crisis: BJP Leader's Warning for Maharashtra Voters
Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Political Tensions
Himachal Bhawan Attachment Sparks Controversy Amid Political Accusations
High Court Order Sparks Controversy Over Himachal Bhawan