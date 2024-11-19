Jairam Thakur Slams Sukhu Government Over State Mismanagement

Jairam Thakur, the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and a prominent BJP leader, has launched a scathing critique of the current Congress government led by Sukhwinder Sukhu. His critique follows a Himachal Pradesh High Court order mandating the attachment of Himachal Bhavan in Delhi due to unpaid electricity bills.

In a statement to ANI, Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government's policies have led to the state's deterioration, particularly affecting potential investments in the hydroelectric sector. He noted that both local and international stakeholders, including companies like SJVN, NTPC, and NHPC, express dissatisfaction with the government's approach.

Thakur decried the administration's negligence concerning significant judicial orders, emphasizing a decision regarding the Seli Hydroelectric Plant. He warned of the potential auction of state assets such as Himachal Bhavan and expressed concern over the deepening financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)