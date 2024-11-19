Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Infiltration in Chitradurga

Left Menu

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Chitradurga city on November 18 for illegal infiltration and settlement in India. The individuals had forged documents and entered India several years ago. Legal actions have been initiated against them. Previously, the Enforcement Directorate arrested others involved in facilitating illegal infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:03 IST
Arrested Bangladeshi nationals (Photo/Chitradurga police). Image Credit: ANI
On November 18, authorities in Chitradurga city arrested six Bangladeshi nationals near Holalkere Road for illegal infiltration. The apprehended individuals, identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Muhammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Azizul Shaik, Muhammed SakibSikdar, and Sanowar Hossain, were discovered during a routine police patrol.

A police report revealed that these individuals had entered India several years ago through West Bengal, using forged Aadhaar cards and other documents acquired in Kolkata. They traveled to Chitradurga for employment, carrying various counterfeit identification documents, including voter ID cards and bank passbooks, which have been confiscated by authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate's recent actions underscore ongoing efforts to tackle illegal infiltration. Last week, an arrest was made in a related human trafficking case involving Pinki Basu Mukherjee. Additionally, two Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian associate were detained in Kolkata for similar charges, highlighting a broader issue of border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

