AMPIN Energy and CIP Boost India's Renewable Power

AMPIN Energy Transition has partnered with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for a joint equity investment of USD 300 million in renewable energy projects across India. This collaboration builds on a previous partnership, contributing to a projected asset base of USD 2.7 to 3 billion in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:52 IST
AMPIN Energy Transition announced a significant partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), securing a joint equity investment of USD 300 million to establish renewable energy projects throughout India.

This expansion builds on a 2021 alliance where AMPIN and CIP committed an initial USD 200 million towards Indian renewable ventures. The ongoing collaboration aims to create a USD 2.7 to 3 billion renewable energy asset base.

According to Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD, and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, this partnership enhances their impact on accelerating India's renewable energy development, underlining a mutual commitment to innovation and sustainable value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

