Manipur Tensions Escalate Amid Kuki Rally and Militants Encounter

Tensions in Manipur continue to escalate as members of Kuki organizations in Churachandpur conducted a rally, mourning their deceased with symbolic 'coffins'. Participants called for justice and demanded administrative separation for hill areas. This demonstration reflects the community's ongoing distress amid Manipur's volatile situation.

November 11 marked a significant turn in this crisis when ten militants were killed in Jiribam during an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force and Manipur Civil Police. The operation left a CRPF constable injured. Authorities recovered a cache of arms from the site, indicating potential for further violence.

In response, on Monday, several Manipur MLAs voiced a firm resolution seeking the central government's intervention in revoking the AFSPA. They urged immediate action against Kuki militants accused of killing six people in Jiribam. Furthermore, they demanded the National Investigation Agency handle crucial cases linked to recent civilian casualties.

The resolution threatened further measures if these demands are unmet, urging both central and state governments to restore normalcy. The legislators condemned attacks on them and the destruction of properties, promising legal repercussions. This adds to the tension, with internet services suspended across seven districts as a preventive measure against violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)