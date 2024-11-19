Left Menu

Manipur Tensions Escalate Amid Kuki Rally and Militants Encounter

Kuki communities in Manipur remember their deceased with a rally as tensions rise. Ten militants were killed in a police encounter, and the government faces pressure to review the AFSPA. MLAs demand action against Kuki militants and the extension of internet suspension due to ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:45 IST
Manipur Tensions Escalate Amid Kuki Rally and Militants Encounter
Kuki groups holds 'coffin' rally in Churachandpur, Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Manipur continue to escalate as members of Kuki organizations in Churachandpur conducted a rally, mourning their deceased with symbolic 'coffins'. Participants called for justice and demanded administrative separation for hill areas. This demonstration reflects the community's ongoing distress amid Manipur's volatile situation.

November 11 marked a significant turn in this crisis when ten militants were killed in Jiribam during an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force and Manipur Civil Police. The operation left a CRPF constable injured. Authorities recovered a cache of arms from the site, indicating potential for further violence.

In response, on Monday, several Manipur MLAs voiced a firm resolution seeking the central government's intervention in revoking the AFSPA. They urged immediate action against Kuki militants accused of killing six people in Jiribam. Furthermore, they demanded the National Investigation Agency handle crucial cases linked to recent civilian casualties.

The resolution threatened further measures if these demands are unmet, urging both central and state governments to restore normalcy. The legislators condemned attacks on them and the destruction of properties, promising legal repercussions. This adds to the tension, with internet services suspended across seven districts as a preventive measure against violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024