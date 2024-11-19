Left Menu

Court Case Twist: Evidence Discarded in Andrew Tate's Case

A Romanian court decided to exclude some evidence against Andrew Tate in a major human trafficking case. Prosecutors now have five days to decide further steps on whether to proceed with the trial or return the case for further investigation. Tate and co-defendants deny all allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:49 IST
Andrew Tate
  • Country:
  • Romania

A Romanian court has thrown a curveball in the high-profile human trafficking case involving internet personality Andrew Tate. On Tuesday, a decision was made to remove certain pieces of evidence gathered against Tate.

Now, prosecutors are given a five-day window to determine whether to push the case to trial or send it back for additional inquiry. This court ruling is a significant development in the proceedings that have captured widespread attention.

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, was indicted in mid-2023 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. All of the accused have denied the allegations leveled against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

