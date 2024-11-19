Uttarakhand's Push for Village Development to Curb Migration
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced initiatives to develop villages in an effort to curb economic migration. During his visit to Sarkot, Dhami highlighted various schemes aimed at self-employment and infrastructure improvements, including plans for a land law and the beautification of religious sites.
- Country:
- India
On his visit to Sarkot village, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored his administration's commitment to rural development as a means to prevent economic migration. Dhami hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming Indian villages into 'Adarsh Gram' or model villages. He emphasized the state government's efforts to fortify village infrastructure, thereby encouraging residents to stay.
Dhami received a warm reception from the villagers and paid homage at the Kot Bhairav temple, where he prayed for prosperity. He also visited the family of martyr Vasudev Singh, who lost his life on duty in Leh-Ladakh. The Chief Minister extended financial aid to the Sarkot Mahila Mangal Dal to support local cultural activities and promoted self-employment as part of the state's development strategy.
The Chief Minister highlighted recent governance measures, such as transparent recruitment protocols and strict anti-cheating laws, which have led to job creation for 18,500 youths. Efforts are ongoing to improve connectivity and infrastructure, including an expanded airstrip and rail services. Dhami announced new projects like the asphalting of Bhararisain Sarkot road and the beautification of religious sites, aiming to foster community development and protect local rights through an upcoming land law.
