NTPC Green Energy's IPO: A Giant Leap Towards Renewable Capacity Expansion

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable wing of India's power giant NTPC, has launched an ambitious Rs 10,000 crore IPO to fund its expansion plans. The initiative aims to boost the company's capacity to 19 gigawatt by 2027, according to Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh.

The IPO, priced between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share, saw a 33% subscription on its opening day. Proceeds will primarily address NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's existing debts and finance forthcoming projects, which include solar and wind ventures across multiple Indian states.

Despite economic uncertainty, NTPC Green Energy's growth strategy appears robust, with PPAs secured and crucial infrastructure arrangements in place. The renewable energy arm plans phased capacity increases, easing potential land and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)