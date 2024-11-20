Left Menu

California Man Sentenced for Illegal Activities with China

A California man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for acting as an illegal agent of China and for bribing an IRS agent. The Department of Justice released a statement detailing the convictions, highlighting the illegal activities as a breach of national security.

Updated: 20-11-2024 01:47 IST
A California resident has been sentenced to 20 months in federal custody after being found guilty of operating as an illegal agent for China. The sentencing was announced by the Department of Justice.

The accused also faced charges of bribing an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent, further compounding the seriousness of his actions as acknowledged in the court ruling.

This case underscores the Department of Justice's continued vigilance in safeguarding American interests from covert foreign operations.

