Controversy Erupts in Mainpuri as Body Found Amid By-Polls

The body of a 23-year-old girl was discovered in Mainpuri's Karhal area during by-poll voting, raising political tensions. The victim's family suspects political motives, leading to the arrest of Prashant Yadav and Mohan Katheria. Allegations of voting irregularities have also surfaced, adding to the electoral controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:14 IST
Controversy Erupts in Mainpuri as Body Found Amid By-Polls
Mainpuri SP Vinod Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a 23-year-old woman's body during by-poll voting in Mainpuri's Karhal area has sparked a political storm. Police have identified the victim as Durga, missing for two days, and found dead in a sack. Her family accuses political foul play behind the tragedy.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar revealed that a case has been lodged against Prashant Yadav and Mohan Katheria, following allegations from the victim's family that the murder was intended to prevent her from voting for the BJP. The suspects have been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing.

Amidst these tensions, as voting continues in nine UP seats, the Samajwadi Party has accused police of interfering with the polling process, whilst the BJP claims fake IDs are being used for voting. Both parties have voiced their grievances to the Election Commission, seeking fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

