Intriguing Child Sale Allegations Shake Odisha
The Odisha government investigates alleged child sales in Rayagada and Bolangir districts due to poverty. A couple reportedly sold their infant for Rs 20,000, while another gave away their newborn. Authorities promise legal action over these unauthorized custody transfers.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has launched an investigation into accusations of child sales in the poverty-stricken districts of Rayagada and Bolangir. In Rayagada, a couple allegedly sold their nine-day-old daughter for Rs 20,000 to a family from Andhra Pradesh. Officials revealed the transaction, despite the couple's denial of receiving money.
Meanwhile, a similar incident in Bolangir involved a couple 'gifting' their newborn daughter due to financial hardships. They reportedly could not manage to raise their six children. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has ordered a thorough investigation into these alleged transactions.
The state seeks to return the children to their families and promises legal action for bypassing formal adoption procedures. The incidents have sparked a wider discussion on poverty's impact on vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
