Intriguing Child Sale Allegations Shake Odisha

The Odisha government has launched an investigation into accusations of child sales in the poverty-stricken districts of Rayagada and Bolangir. In Rayagada, a couple allegedly sold their nine-day-old daughter for Rs 20,000 to a family from Andhra Pradesh. Officials revealed the transaction, despite the couple's denial of receiving money.

Meanwhile, a similar incident in Bolangir involved a couple 'gifting' their newborn daughter due to financial hardships. They reportedly could not manage to raise their six children. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has ordered a thorough investigation into these alleged transactions.

The state seeks to return the children to their families and promises legal action for bypassing formal adoption procedures. The incidents have sparked a wider discussion on poverty's impact on vulnerable populations.

