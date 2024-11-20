Left Menu

Intriguing Child Sale Allegations Shake Odisha

The Odisha government investigates alleged child sales in Rayagada and Bolangir districts due to poverty. A couple reportedly sold their infant for Rs 20,000, while another gave away their newborn. Authorities promise legal action over these unauthorized custody transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:47 IST
Intriguing Child Sale Allegations Shake Odisha
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has launched an investigation into accusations of child sales in the poverty-stricken districts of Rayagada and Bolangir. In Rayagada, a couple allegedly sold their nine-day-old daughter for Rs 20,000 to a family from Andhra Pradesh. Officials revealed the transaction, despite the couple's denial of receiving money.

Meanwhile, a similar incident in Bolangir involved a couple 'gifting' their newborn daughter due to financial hardships. They reportedly could not manage to raise their six children. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has ordered a thorough investigation into these alleged transactions.

The state seeks to return the children to their families and promises legal action for bypassing formal adoption procedures. The incidents have sparked a wider discussion on poverty's impact on vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024