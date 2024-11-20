Left Menu

Gazprom Supply Cut Sparks Global Business Warning

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized Gazprom's supply cut to Austria's OMV, highlighting concerns about Russia's rule of law. This move signals a warning to global businesses about contractual reliability with Russia. Gazprom halted supply over a contractual dispute, though transit wasn't a discussion topic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:59 IST
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized Gazprom's decision to cut its supply to Austria's OMV, describing it as a reflection of poor rule of law in Russia. He emphasized that the action served as a warning to global firms.

Schallenberg urged businesses worldwide to reconsider the reliability of Russian partnerships, asserting that Gazprom's behavior indicated a potential risk to contractual agreements. The minister made these remarks at a press conference alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

The supply halt occurred on Saturday due to a contractual dispute, as stated by OMV, although Gazprom has not issued a public statement. Notably, gas transit discussions were absent from the talks between Schallenberg and Sybiha.

