Gazprom Supply Cut Sparks Global Business Warning
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized Gazprom's supply cut to Austria's OMV, highlighting concerns about Russia's rule of law. This move signals a warning to global businesses about contractual reliability with Russia. Gazprom halted supply over a contractual dispute, though transit wasn't a discussion topic.
- Country:
- Germany
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized Gazprom's decision to cut its supply to Austria's OMV, describing it as a reflection of poor rule of law in Russia. He emphasized that the action served as a warning to global firms.
Schallenberg urged businesses worldwide to reconsider the reliability of Russian partnerships, asserting that Gazprom's behavior indicated a potential risk to contractual agreements. The minister made these remarks at a press conference alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.
The supply halt occurred on Saturday due to a contractual dispute, as stated by OMV, although Gazprom has not issued a public statement. Notably, gas transit discussions were absent from the talks between Schallenberg and Sybiha.
(With inputs from agencies.)