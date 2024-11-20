Gazprom Supply Cut Sparks Global Business Warning

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg criticized Gazprom's decision to cut its supply to Austria's OMV, describing it as a reflection of poor rule of law in Russia. He emphasized that the action served as a warning to global firms.

Schallenberg urged businesses worldwide to reconsider the reliability of Russian partnerships, asserting that Gazprom's behavior indicated a potential risk to contractual agreements. The minister made these remarks at a press conference alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

The supply halt occurred on Saturday due to a contractual dispute, as stated by OMV, although Gazprom has not issued a public statement. Notably, gas transit discussions were absent from the talks between Schallenberg and Sybiha.

