Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Attacks and Global Ceasefire Efforts

Russian attacks in Ukraine have claimed multiple lives across various regions, including a family in Zaporizhzhia. Despite a proposed ceasefire during a Putin-Trump call, both nations continue retaliatory actions. Talks for a comprehensive ceasefire are scheduled, with ongoing accusations complicating peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST
Russian assaults on Ukraine have tragically taken several lives in diverse locales, with a family perishing in Zaporizhzhia. The strikes highlight the persistent violence despite diplomatic undertakings.

A proposed 30-day ceasefire, discussed during a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-U.S. President Donald Trump, has seen little adherence as hostilities endure.

Negotiations for a broader ceasefire are imminent, involving discussions in Saudi Arabia and engagements with Ukrainian and Russian officials, amid mutual allegations of undermining peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

