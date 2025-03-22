Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Attacks and Global Ceasefire Efforts
Russian attacks in Ukraine have claimed multiple lives across various regions, including a family in Zaporizhzhia. Despite a proposed ceasefire during a Putin-Trump call, both nations continue retaliatory actions. Talks for a comprehensive ceasefire are scheduled, with ongoing accusations complicating peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:30 IST
Russian assaults on Ukraine have tragically taken several lives in diverse locales, with a family perishing in Zaporizhzhia. The strikes highlight the persistent violence despite diplomatic undertakings.
A proposed 30-day ceasefire, discussed during a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-U.S. President Donald Trump, has seen little adherence as hostilities endure.
Negotiations for a broader ceasefire are imminent, involving discussions in Saudi Arabia and engagements with Ukrainian and Russian officials, amid mutual allegations of undermining peace initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump exemption on 25% tariffs is not retroactive, White house says
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie
UPDATE 3-VW may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy
Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve, White House crypto czar says