Vedanta Aluminium Powers Ahead with Natural Gas Pact

Vedanta Aluminium has taken a significant step toward its sustainability goals by entering into an agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd to supply natural gas to its smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha. This transition aims to lower the carbon footprint by approximately 47,292 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

The initiative aligns with Vedanta's broader strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 through renewable energy use and afforestation efforts. The agreement underscores Vedanta's commitment to cleaner energy solutions and emissions reduction, according to Priya Agarwal Hebbar, a non-executive director at Vedanta.

The gas supply, set to commence via a 7.5-km pipeline delivering 32,000 standard cubic metres per day, marks a key milestone in Vedanta's sustainability roadmap. This effort also aims to support India's aluminium demand in crucial sectors, says Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium.

