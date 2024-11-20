Cryptocurrency Controversies: Political Funding and Legal Challenges

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency have once again dominated headlines following accusations involving Congress's Maharashtra president Nana Patole and NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule. The allegations suggest these individuals were involved in 'illegal bitcoin activities' to support their election campaigns. This situation has reignited discussions around the legal status and regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency, specifically bitcoin, is a digital currency secured through cryptography and operating on decentralized networks powered by blockchain technology. Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value or physical form and are not redeemable for any commodity like gold. Their supply is determined by a protocol rather than a central bank.

Currently, cryptocurrencies remain unregulated in India, with the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expressing skepticism about their use. Taxation policies, such as a 30% tax on gains from cryptocurrencies, indicate a move towards regulation. Still, comprehensive legislation is pending. RBI has emphasized the risks cryptocurrencies pose to financial stability, stressing the need for international collaboration for effective regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)