Blaze Engulfs Telangana Cloth Store, No Casualties Reported

A fire incident at Srilaksmi Cloth Store in Rangareddy district of Telangana was brought under control without any casualties, but resulted in property loss, according to police officials. Further details of the fire incident are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire erupted at the Srilaksmi Cloth Store located in Telangana's Rangareddy district, as reported by local officials. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Attapur police station, specifically in the Shivrampally area.

G Venkat, Inspector of Attapur police station, confirmed that no casualties resulted from the blaze. However, there was significant property damage, but the fire has since been contained.

Authorities are still investigating the fire, and additional information is pending as further reports are awaited from the official sources. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

