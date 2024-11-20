Blaze Engulfs Telangana Cloth Store, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at the Srilaksmi Cloth Store located in Telangana's Rangareddy district, as reported by local officials. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Attapur police station, specifically in the Shivrampally area.

G Venkat, Inspector of Attapur police station, confirmed that no casualties resulted from the blaze. However, there was significant property damage, but the fire has since been contained.

Authorities are still investigating the fire, and additional information is pending as further reports are awaited from the official sources. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)