Powergrid Secures Landmark HVDC Project in Gujarat

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, known as Powergrid, announced the acquisition of the Khavda V A Power Transmission project, a milestone project secured via a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

This initiative marks the first high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered under this method, setting a precedent for future energy projects.

Estimated at Rs 24,819 crore, the project is part of a strategic scheme designed to evacuate 8 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat, one of India's largest renewable energy zones.

