Powergrid Secures Landmark HVDC Project in Gujarat

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) has successfully acquired the Khavda V A Power Transmission project through a tariff-based competitive bidding route. This project marks the first high voltage direct current (HVDC) initiative tendered this way, aimed at evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy from Gujarat's Khavda Renewable Energy Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:42 IST
The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, known as Powergrid, announced the acquisition of the Khavda V A Power Transmission project, a milestone project secured via a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

This initiative marks the first high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered under this method, setting a precedent for future energy projects.

Estimated at Rs 24,819 crore, the project is part of a strategic scheme designed to evacuate 8 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat, one of India's largest renewable energy zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

