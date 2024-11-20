Powergrid Secures Landmark HVDC Project in Gujarat
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) has successfully acquired the Khavda V A Power Transmission project through a tariff-based competitive bidding route. This project marks the first high voltage direct current (HVDC) initiative tendered this way, aimed at evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy from Gujarat's Khavda Renewable Energy Zone.
The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, known as Powergrid, announced the acquisition of the Khavda V A Power Transmission project, a milestone project secured via a tariff-based competitive bidding process.
This initiative marks the first high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered under this method, setting a precedent for future energy projects.
Estimated at Rs 24,819 crore, the project is part of a strategic scheme designed to evacuate 8 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat, one of India's largest renewable energy zones.
