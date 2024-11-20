Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Outlines Ambitious Development Agenda for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid out an ambitious plan focused on welfare and development, promising to elevate living standards. Emphasizing good governance, he declared initiatives such as WhatsApp-based services, the Deepam-2 scheme, job creation, and law enforcement enhancements, while recalling his political journey and challenges faced.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the meeting.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu showcased a robust agenda centered on welfare, development, and governance in the state assembly. He emphasized that the state government is committed to implementing the 'Super-Six' schemes outlined in the election manifesto to uplift living standards.

The Chief Minister highlighted key historical initiatives, such as the RS 2 kg rice scheme initiated by the TDP founder NT Rama Rao, now adopted nationwide, and housing projects for the poor. Addressing the assembly, Naidu noted the historic nature of recent elections, likening them to a revolutionary wave akin to the party's founding.

Naidu, reflecting on his long political career and challenges, promised to bring over 150 services, including grain procurement, closer to citizens through WhatsApp. He assured citizens of good governance by prioritizing law and order and job creation while also promoting technological development, such as establishing a drone city.

