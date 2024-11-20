Chandrababu Naidu Outlines Ambitious Development Agenda for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu showcased a robust agenda centered on welfare, development, and governance in the state assembly. He emphasized that the state government is committed to implementing the 'Super-Six' schemes outlined in the election manifesto to uplift living standards.

The Chief Minister highlighted key historical initiatives, such as the RS 2 kg rice scheme initiated by the TDP founder NT Rama Rao, now adopted nationwide, and housing projects for the poor. Addressing the assembly, Naidu noted the historic nature of recent elections, likening them to a revolutionary wave akin to the party's founding.

Naidu, reflecting on his long political career and challenges, promised to bring over 150 services, including grain procurement, closer to citizens through WhatsApp. He assured citizens of good governance by prioritizing law and order and job creation while also promoting technological development, such as establishing a drone city.

