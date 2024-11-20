China and Brazil Forge Historic Relations

In a significant development, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China-Brazil relations have reached an unprecedented level in history. This declaration highlights the increasingly strategic partnership between the two nations.

President Xi expressed China's eagerness to join forces with Brazil, aiming to fortify their bilateral ties and become 'golden partners' in the pursuit of mutual success. This partnership is seen as a pivotal shift towards deeper cooperation.

Both China and Brazil have agreed to establish synergies between China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies, marking a new chapter in their collaborative efforts.

