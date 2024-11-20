Global Initiative: A Greener Path for Tourism

More than 50 governments have committed to a U.N. declaration aimed at transforming global tourism into a more climate-conscious sector as reflected in a major achievement unveiled at the recent climate summit in Azerbaijan.

This landmark move, announced by U.N. Executive Director for Tourism Zoritsa Urosevic, signifies the first inclusion of tourism in the UN Climate Change Conference Action Agenda. With tourism contributing 3% to global GDP and 8.8% of greenhouse emissions, countries are urged to incorporate climate strategies into their Nationally Determined Contributions due by February.

The declaration prompted new initiatives, including a framework from the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to measure environmental metrics. This effort could help stakeholders in the tourism industry better understand and mitigate their ecological impact, ensuring a sustainable future for this vital sector.

