Global Initiative: A Greener Path for Tourism
More than 50 governments signed a U.N. declaration to make tourism more climate-friendly at the COP29 climate summit. The global tourism industry, accounting for 3% of GDP and 8.8% of emissions, is encouraged to integrate climate considerations into national plans. Initiatives include sustainable hospitality metrics to reduce environmental impact.
This landmark move, announced by U.N. Executive Director for Tourism Zoritsa Urosevic, signifies the first inclusion of tourism in the UN Climate Change Conference Action Agenda. With tourism contributing 3% to global GDP and 8.8% of greenhouse emissions, countries are urged to incorporate climate strategies into their Nationally Determined Contributions due by February.
The declaration prompted new initiatives, including a framework from the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to measure environmental metrics. This effort could help stakeholders in the tourism industry better understand and mitigate their ecological impact, ensuring a sustainable future for this vital sector.
