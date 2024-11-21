Left Menu

Adani Faces US Legal Fire Over Bribery Allegations

Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to pay $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure lucrative solar power contracts. The scheme, involving US banks and investors, also implicates Adani's nephew and former executives, amid charges by the US SEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-11-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:55 IST
Adani Faces US Legal Fire Over Bribery Allegations
Gautam Adani

US prosecutors have leveled serious charges against Gautam Adani, accusing him of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme to secure favorable solar power contracts in India. According to prosecutors, the scheme involved deceiving US banks and investors to raise funds for the projects.

The indictment also implicates Adani's nephew, Sagar Adani, and former executives of Adani Group, including ex-CEO Vneet Jaain. Furthermore, US prosecutors have charged three former employees of a Canadian pension fund for allegedly obstructing the investigation by providing false information and deleting emails.

This legal storm unfolds just as the Adani Group recovers from Hindenburg Research's previous fraud allegations, which had severely impacted its market value. The indictment underscores the serious nature of the charges as US authorities pursue violations linked to foreign bribery and securities fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024