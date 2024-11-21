Massive Blaze Erupts at Palghar Factory

A significant fire erupted at a factory near Tarapur, within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Palghar district early Thursday morning. Upon notification, fire departments promptly dispatched teams to the scene to tackle the raging flames.

Fire officials are currently engaged at the site, striving diligently to extinguish the fire, while dramatic visuals reveal massive smoke plumes billowing from the factory premises. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries associated with the incident.

The underlying cause of this fire has yet to be determined. Updates are anticipated as further information becomes available. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)