Left Menu

Karnataka Seeks Increased Agricultural Loan Limit Amid NABARD Reduction

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase the SAO loan limit, citing a significant cut by NABARD. He stressed the necessity to disperse Rs 25,000 crore to 35 lakh farmers next fiscal year, amid reduced allocations due to a lower RBI credit line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:41 IST
Karnataka Seeks Increased Agricultural Loan Limit Amid NABARD Reduction
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene and raise the Short Term Agricultural Loans (SAO) limit for fiscal year 2024-25. This appeal comes in response to a drastic reduction in the proposed loan allocations by NABARD, which sanctioned only Rs 2,340 crore against the state's request of Rs 9,162 crore.

In a meeting at the North Block, Siddaramaiah highlighted that the state is striving to disburse short-term agricultural loans amounting to Rs 25,000 crore to aid 35 lakh farmers in the coming year. This is against a backdrop of the previous year's disbursement of Rs 22,902 crore through cooperative credit structures.

The state government voiced concerns that the significant cut in SAO loans could hamper agricultural efforts, possibly affecting food grain production. NABARD has attributed the allocation reduction to a decreased General Line of Credit from the Reserve Bank of India. Meanwhile, Karnataka's favorable monsoon has farmers hopeful for increased loan distribution assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024