Left Menu

Unlocking Business Growth: The Cash Flow Revolution

Practus, a leader in performance improvement, helps businesses build value by managing cash flow strategically. They assist companies in improving enterprise value by formulating cash flow plans that enhance long-term profitability, as demonstrated with firms in pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, achieving significant growth and efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:12 IST
Unlocking Business Growth: The Cash Flow Revolution
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Practus, a trailblazer in performance improvement and business transformation, is assisting enterprises in enhancing value through strategic cash flow management. By prioritizing cash flow allocation, businesses are better positioned for growth and expansion.

An exemplary mid-sized Pharmaceutical CDMO company adopted Practus's cash flow allocation model, leading to a notable increase in their Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) and profitability. Practus emphasizes that a systematic cash flow strategy not only meets immediate needs but prepares the company for future financial ventures like private equity funding or IPOs.

Over the past 15 years, Practus has empowered over 1,000 businesses across industries, demonstrating the value of scientific cash flow management. Their unique approach provides tangible ROI, generating substantial savings and driving efficiency and growth across various sectors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024