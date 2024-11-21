Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Prays for Prosperity at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Announces Medicity Launch

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking peace and prosperity for the state. Shukla, seen deeply immersed in devotion, offered prayers to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) within the temple's sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Assistant Administrator Pratik Dwivedi of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee welcomed the Deputy CM with prasad and a picture of Baba Mahakal. Shukla expressed his reverence in a post on X, mentioning his prayers at the temple's divine Jyotirlinga.

In conjunction with the visit, Shukla announced that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would initiate the groundbreaking ceremony for a Medicity in Ujjain. The project, set to include a medical college, hospital, and related facilities, aims to strengthen the region's healthcare services within two years. The initiative underscores the city's dedication to enhancing medical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)