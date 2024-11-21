Left Menu

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Prays for Prosperity at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Announces Medicity Launch

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, offering prayers for the state's prosperity. In addition to the prayers, CM Mohan Yadav announced the construction of a new Medicity, including a medical college and hospital, to enhance healthcare facilities in Ujjain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:12 IST
Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Prays for Prosperity at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Announces Medicity Launch
Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla offering prayers (Photo/X @rshuklabjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking peace and prosperity for the state. Shukla, seen deeply immersed in devotion, offered prayers to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) within the temple's sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Assistant Administrator Pratik Dwivedi of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee welcomed the Deputy CM with prasad and a picture of Baba Mahakal. Shukla expressed his reverence in a post on X, mentioning his prayers at the temple's divine Jyotirlinga.

In conjunction with the visit, Shukla announced that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would initiate the groundbreaking ceremony for a Medicity in Ujjain. The project, set to include a medical college, hospital, and related facilities, aims to strengthen the region's healthcare services within two years. The initiative underscores the city's dedication to enhancing medical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024