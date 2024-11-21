Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Arvind Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Arvind Kejriwal's plea, contesting the trial court's cognizance of charges in an alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal seeks the order's quashing and proceedings halt, citing the need for prior sanction due to his status as a public servant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken notice of Arvind Kejriwal's plea concerning the alleged excise policy scam, refusing to stay trial court proceedings against him. The court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate, scheduling the matter for December 20 to hear arguments on both the plea for a stay and the challenge of the trial court's decision.

Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, has approached the High Court to challenge the trial court's move to take cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge-sheet, citing a lack of necessary sanction. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, opposed Kejriwal's plea, asserting that the requisite sanction had been obtained.

Kejriwal's legal team argues for the quashing of the trial court's order, alleging that the judge erred by taking cognizance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act without securing prior sanction for prosecution under the Criminal Procedure Code, essential for his then-position as a public servant. The case remains high-profile, with Kejriwal out on bail in related ED and CBI investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

