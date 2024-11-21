Boosting India's Fishery Sector: From Local Waters to Global Leadership

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the importance of incorporating fish farmers into the organized sector to maximize benefits from government schemes and address issues such as marine pollution and illegal fishing. Speaking during World Fisheries Day, Singh reaffirmed India's position as the second-largest fish producer globally and projected the country's ambition to top the list.

The minister attributed a remarkable 82% surge in fish production over the past decade to strategic policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Fisheries and Infrastructure Development Fund. Highlighting the involvement of approximately 3 crore individuals in the fishery sector, Singh acknowledged ongoing challenges, such as transitioning fish farmers to an organized framework.

In a series of pioneering initiatives, Singh introduced measures like the 5th Marine Fisheries Census, the National Plan of Action on Sharks, and the IMO-FAO GloLitter Partnership Project to combat marine plastic pollution. Additionally, he launched an online registration system for aquaculture farms and partnered for a Voluntary Carbon Market. Celebrating state achievements, Kerala and Telangana were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the marine and inland fisheries sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)