Left Menu

Boosting India's Fishery Sector: From Local Waters to Global Leadership

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlights the need to integrate fish farmers into the organized sector to leverage government schemes, tackling pollution and illegal fishing. At the 'World Fisheries Day' event, Singh celebrated India's rapid ascent in fish production and outlined initiatives for sustainable growth in the fisheries sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:45 IST
Boosting India's Fishery Sector: From Local Waters to Global Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the importance of incorporating fish farmers into the organized sector to maximize benefits from government schemes and address issues such as marine pollution and illegal fishing. Speaking during World Fisheries Day, Singh reaffirmed India's position as the second-largest fish producer globally and projected the country's ambition to top the list.

The minister attributed a remarkable 82% surge in fish production over the past decade to strategic policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Fisheries and Infrastructure Development Fund. Highlighting the involvement of approximately 3 crore individuals in the fishery sector, Singh acknowledged ongoing challenges, such as transitioning fish farmers to an organized framework.

In a series of pioneering initiatives, Singh introduced measures like the 5th Marine Fisheries Census, the National Plan of Action on Sharks, and the IMO-FAO GloLitter Partnership Project to combat marine plastic pollution. Additionally, he launched an online registration system for aquaculture farms and partnered for a Voluntary Carbon Market. Celebrating state achievements, Kerala and Telangana were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the marine and inland fisheries sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024