Left Menu

CPI-M Demands CBI Probe into Adani Group's Alleged Bribery Scandal Amid US Indictments

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a CBI investigation into alleged bribery by the Adani Group in the US, accusing Modi's government of shielding Gautam Adani. Consequently, Adani Group has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, political opposition demands accountability and transparency in the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:20 IST
CPI-M Demands CBI Probe into Adani Group's Alleged Bribery Scandal Amid US Indictments
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI-M has intensified its call for a CBI investigation into alleged bribery involving an Adani Group company in the US, accusing the Modi government of safeguarding Gautam Adani's interests. This comes in response to a US Department of Justice indictment against Adani Group directors, which the company denies.

Brinda Karat, a leader of the CPI-M, criticized the Indian government for allegedly protecting Adani while the US takes legal action to defend its companies. She argued that an independent investigation into the Adani Group's dealings is imperative, expressing disappointment that US authorities are leading the charge.

In contrast, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra assured that the Adani Group would defend itself in due course. He dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the matter, accusing him of repeating sensational allegations, similar to his past statements on issues like the Rafale deal and the COVID-19 crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024