CPI-M Demands CBI Probe into Adani Group's Alleged Bribery Scandal Amid US Indictments

The CPI-M has intensified its call for a CBI investigation into alleged bribery involving an Adani Group company in the US, accusing the Modi government of safeguarding Gautam Adani's interests. This comes in response to a US Department of Justice indictment against Adani Group directors, which the company denies.

Brinda Karat, a leader of the CPI-M, criticized the Indian government for allegedly protecting Adani while the US takes legal action to defend its companies. She argued that an independent investigation into the Adani Group's dealings is imperative, expressing disappointment that US authorities are leading the charge.

In contrast, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra assured that the Adani Group would defend itself in due course. He dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the matter, accusing him of repeating sensational allegations, similar to his past statements on issues like the Rafale deal and the COVID-19 crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)