Jordan's Call for Justice: ICC's Verdict on Gaza

Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, emphasized the importance of respecting the ICC's decision, advocating for Palestinian justice due to alleged Israeli 'war crimes' in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a powerful statement, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for the enforcement of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision regarding Israel's actions in Gaza. He stressed the necessity of addressing the allegations of 'war crimes' committed by Israel against Palestinians.

Speaking on Thursday, Safadi highlighted the importance of international law and accountability in maintaining justice. He declared that the Palestinian people are entitled to justice following decades of conflict and the alleged wrongdoings in the region.

Safadi's comments underscore a broader call for global action and adherence to international judicial rulings, aiming to ensure fairness and equity in conflict resolution. The statement aligns with growing international discourse on the rights and protections for vulnerable populations in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

