Left Menu

Trade Tensions Ignite at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Fair Play

The COP29 climate summit exposes escalating trade tensions as developing countries, led by China and Brazil, protest against perceived trade barriers like the EU's carbon border levy. Over 200 nations are debating financial aid to poorer countries, but these developing nations argue that new trade policies jeopardize their green transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:32 IST
Trade Tensions Ignite at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Fair Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trade tensions erupted at the COP29 climate summit, where China, Brazil, and other developing nations criticized the European Union's carbon border levy. They argue such trade barriers undermine their climate efforts, as per U.N. documents.

Amid negotiations over financial aid to help poorer countries deal with climate change, concerns grow that climate-related trade policies imposed by wealthy economies hinder green investments in these regions. The G77 and China group, representing 134 countries, demand the removal of these costly measures.

Developing countries and global trade dynamics face challenges as the EU's policies, seen as punitive, conflict with the global climate agenda. The debate underscores a need for balanced approaches in trade and climate strategies to ensure equitable progress for all nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024