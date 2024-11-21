Trade Tensions Ignite at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Fair Play

Trade tensions erupted at the COP29 climate summit, where China, Brazil, and other developing nations criticized the European Union's carbon border levy. They argue such trade barriers undermine their climate efforts, as per U.N. documents.

Amid negotiations over financial aid to help poorer countries deal with climate change, concerns grow that climate-related trade policies imposed by wealthy economies hinder green investments in these regions. The G77 and China group, representing 134 countries, demand the removal of these costly measures.

Developing countries and global trade dynamics face challenges as the EU's policies, seen as punitive, conflict with the global climate agenda. The debate underscores a need for balanced approaches in trade and climate strategies to ensure equitable progress for all nations.

