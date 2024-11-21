Trade Tensions Ignite at COP29: Developing Nations Demand Fair Play
The COP29 climate summit exposes escalating trade tensions as developing countries, led by China and Brazil, protest against perceived trade barriers like the EU's carbon border levy. Over 200 nations are debating financial aid to poorer countries, but these developing nations argue that new trade policies jeopardize their green transitions.
Trade tensions erupted at the COP29 climate summit, where China, Brazil, and other developing nations criticized the European Union's carbon border levy. They argue such trade barriers undermine their climate efforts, as per U.N. documents.
Amid negotiations over financial aid to help poorer countries deal with climate change, concerns grow that climate-related trade policies imposed by wealthy economies hinder green investments in these regions. The G77 and China group, representing 134 countries, demand the removal of these costly measures.
Developing countries and global trade dynamics face challenges as the EU's policies, seen as punitive, conflict with the global climate agenda. The debate underscores a need for balanced approaches in trade and climate strategies to ensure equitable progress for all nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fav Fairs Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at Mumbai's Biz Expo 2024
Deutsche Bank's Bold Move: Major Capital Boost in India
Tessolve's Strategic European Expansion through Dream Chip Acquisition
European Leaders' Mixed Reactions as Trump Claims Victory
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation