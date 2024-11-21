Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Amid Record Stubble Burning in Punjab

As air quality in India's capital deteriorates, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 'very poor' levels, compounded by widespread stubble burning in neighboring Punjab on Thursday. This pollution crisis places Delhi once again under a thick blanket of smog.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, key areas like Chandni Chowk, IGI Airport, and ITO reported AQI readings exceeding the 'very poor' category threshold early Thursday. Meanwhile, Anand Vihar and other localities marked 'severe' readings, worsening the health risks for residents.

Punjab experienced its worst day this season for stubble burning, with 1,251 incidents recorded, pushing the state's total to 9,655 fires. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has initiated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in a bid to manage the escalating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, enforcing measures like restrictions on truck entry and the halting of public construction projects. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)