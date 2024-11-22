Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alleged Police Brutality in Telangana's Pharma Village Land Dispute

The NHRC is investigating complaints from Lagacharla village residents in Telangana regarding alleged police brutality and false charges during protests against land acquisition for a Pharma Village. The accusations involve human rights violations, particularly against marginalized communities, with calls for detailed reports and an on-site inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:00 IST
NHRC Probes Alleged Police Brutality in Telangana's Pharma Village Land Dispute
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation following complaints from residents of Telangana's Lagacharla village, who allege police harassment and unlawful charges during protests against the acquisition of land for a proposed Pharma Village.

The complaints, primarily from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Communities, describe severe human rights violations. Reports claim that on November 11, hundreds of police, with local goons, raided the village, allegedly abusing and registering false charges against protestors, causing many to flee and take refuge without basic amenities.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the NHRC has called for urgent reports from Telangana's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. They are also deploying a joint team for an immediate on-site investigation, underlining the serious implications of the state's land acquisition strategy on marginalized farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

