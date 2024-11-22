Stocks Surge as Wall Street Hits One-Week Peaks

Wall Street saw a rally on Thursday as the major indexes climbed, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reaching one-week highs. Salesforce's 3.1% rise, boosted by broker upgrades, played a pivotal role in the upturn.

Nvidia shares edged up 0.5% following a strong earnings report, despite meeting mixed investor reactions. This propelled the Philadelphia Semiconductor index by 1.6%. In contrast, Alphabet fell 4.7%, influencing the communication sector's decline after the Justice Department's intervention regarding Google's monopoly concerns.

Investors are now eyeing the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions, particularly as some anticipate a rate cut. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia pushed crude prices higher, benefiting the energy sector with an 0.8% gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)