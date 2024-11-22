YSRCP Rebuts Direct Adani Ties, Clarifies Power Agreements

In a bid to defuse speculation surrounding ties to the Adani Group, the YSR Congress Party has officially clarified that there are no direct agreements between Andhra Pradesh's distribution companies and the conglomerate. This statement comes in the wake of US prosecutors linking Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani to a purported bribery scheme.

The controversy intensified as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) of being a central figure in the alleged corruption scandal. SECI, a Government of India enterprise, has been in a long-term arrangement with Andhra Pradesh to supply 7,000 megawatts of power.

Despite opposition demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe, the YSRCP has reiterated its focus on the power procurement agreement, projecting annual savings worth Rs 3,700 crores. The broader allegations against Adani have been staunchly denied by the group, leaving further legal proceedings pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)