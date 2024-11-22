Left Menu

YSRCP Rebuts Direct Adani Ties, Clarifies Power Agreements

The YSR Congress Party has denied direct agreements between Andhra Pradesh's DISCOMs and the Adani group, following allegations of bribery involving Adani. The party emphasized agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, aiming for substantial savings on power procurement. Meanwhile, opposition parties call for a broader investigation into the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:53 IST
YSRCP Rebuts Direct Adani Ties, Clarifies Power Agreements
Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to defuse speculation surrounding ties to the Adani Group, the YSR Congress Party has officially clarified that there are no direct agreements between Andhra Pradesh's distribution companies and the conglomerate. This statement comes in the wake of US prosecutors linking Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani to a purported bribery scheme.

The controversy intensified as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) of being a central figure in the alleged corruption scandal. SECI, a Government of India enterprise, has been in a long-term arrangement with Andhra Pradesh to supply 7,000 megawatts of power.

Despite opposition demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe, the YSRCP has reiterated its focus on the power procurement agreement, projecting annual savings worth Rs 3,700 crores. The broader allegations against Adani have been staunchly denied by the group, leaving further legal proceedings pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024