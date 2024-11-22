Left Menu

Indian Navy Intensifies Rescue Efforts after Submarine-Fishing Vessel Collision

Following a collision between an Indian submarine and a fishing vessel near Goa, the Navy and Coast Guard are intensifying rescue operations. 11 crew members have been saved, but 2 are still missing. The incident is being investigated, and additional assets have been deployed to aid in the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:13 IST
Representative image of Indian Navy's fast interceptor craft. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has ramped up its rescue operations after an alarming collision between one of its submarines and a fishing vessel named Marthoma, approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, prompted an immediate response involving multiple assets and agencies.

According to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement, efforts to locate the remaining two crew members from the fishing vessel are ongoing, following the swift rescue of 11 individuals. The operation, initially involving six ships and aircraft, has now been bolstered by additional assets from the Coast Guard.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai is spearheading the ongoing efforts, underscoring a collaborative approach with all available resources redirected to the location. Meanwhile, an investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, as the navy remains tight-lipped about further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

