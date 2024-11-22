Left Menu

Twists and Turns: The Complex Web Behind Baba Siddiqui's Murder

The Mumbai Police investigation reveals intricate details regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Key suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, utilized a laborer's mobile hotspot to communicate with conspirators. Accusations implicate infamous gangster Anmol Bishnoi as the mastermind, while the chilling plot spans across state lines with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:23 IST
Mumbai crime branch taking accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case to court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police exposed the elaborate conspiracy behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, apprehended in Punjab, allegedly used the mobile hotspot of a laborer to connect with key orchestrators, including Anmol Bishnoi, deemed the mastermind by investigative authorities.

Gill's interrogation revealed attempts to deceive law enforcement by appearing offline. The police continue their search for Gill's phone, anticipating it holds crucial evidence. Meanwhile, the investigation unfolds with the arrest of shooter Shiva Kumar and accomplices, tracked down and captured in Uttar Pradesh by a joint special task force.

Siddiqui's assassination, attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, signals broader threats, including potential plots against other political figures. The intricate web of crime grows as connections to previous murder schemes surface, prompting heightened scrutiny by the Crime Branch to preempt future violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

