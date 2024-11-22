Twists and Turns: The Complex Web Behind Baba Siddiqui's Murder

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police exposed the elaborate conspiracy behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, apprehended in Punjab, allegedly used the mobile hotspot of a laborer to connect with key orchestrators, including Anmol Bishnoi, deemed the mastermind by investigative authorities.

Gill's interrogation revealed attempts to deceive law enforcement by appearing offline. The police continue their search for Gill's phone, anticipating it holds crucial evidence. Meanwhile, the investigation unfolds with the arrest of shooter Shiva Kumar and accomplices, tracked down and captured in Uttar Pradesh by a joint special task force.

Siddiqui's assassination, attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, signals broader threats, including potential plots against other political figures. The intricate web of crime grows as connections to previous murder schemes surface, prompting heightened scrutiny by the Crime Branch to preempt future violence.

