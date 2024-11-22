Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Bail Conditions for AAP's Sisodia in Liquor Policy Case

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the CBI and ED regarding AAP leader Manish Sisodia's request to ease bail terms in a liquor policy case. Sisodia, who has been granted bail earlier, argues for the removal of mandatory police visits, highlighting his commitment to the legal process.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to scrutinize the bail conditions imposed on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi's defunct liquor policy. A panel, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, has demanded responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by Friday.

Representing Sisodia, Senior Advocate Abhishek M Singhvi argued for the relaxation of bail terms that require the former deputy chief minister to report to the police station twice weekly. Citing Sisodia's long-standing compliance, with over 60 appearances, Singhvi contended that such conditions had not been imposed on others involved in the case.

The Supreme Court, acknowledging Sisodia's societal ties and the improbability of flight risk, had previously granted him bail. However, considering the extensive nature of evidence—comprising hundreds of witnesses and a voluminous trove of documents—strict bail conditions were enforced, including passport surrender and bi-weekly police reporting requirements.

Sisodia was apprehended in February 2023 by the CBI. He faces allegations relating to the controversial introduction and withdrawal of Delhi's excise policy, amid claims of misconduct by opposition parties. According to investigators, Sisodia was pivotal in orchestrating the policy framework to fulfill particular conspiratorial goals.

